GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3,356.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average is $112.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

