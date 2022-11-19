GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $340,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 225.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.