GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after buying an additional 740,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

