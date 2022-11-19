GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,502.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,534.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,465.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,780.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

