GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.19.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

