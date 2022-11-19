GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 6.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of WSM opened at $122.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average of $131.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.01% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.