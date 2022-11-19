GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $414.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.27 and a 200 day moving average of $353.37. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

