GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $124.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63.
In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
