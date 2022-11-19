Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.92

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and traded as high as $67.31. Givaudan shares last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 35,353 shares changing hands.

GVDNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,700 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,180.00.

Givaudan Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

