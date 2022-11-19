Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2,574.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 49,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

