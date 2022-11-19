Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.
Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2,574.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.
Shares of GBCI stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.
GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 49,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
