Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 2nd

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $647.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSL shares. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 265.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 111.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

