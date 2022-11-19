Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $207.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $210.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.01. Globant has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $324.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

