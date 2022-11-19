Gnosis (GNO) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.74 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $88.46 or 0.00532797 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $228.19 million and $5.74 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

