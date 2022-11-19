Governance OHM Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $242,763.08 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,302.97 or 0.13833897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002659 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.66 or 0.08014534 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00568702 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.09 or 0.29622767 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
