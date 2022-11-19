GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.21

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 234557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.72 price target on GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.67 million and a P/E ratio of -7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

