Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 4.6 %

GTBIF opened at $12.98 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

