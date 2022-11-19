Grin Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $530,849.12 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,641.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00374439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00116306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00802996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.57 or 0.00634449 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00234828 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

