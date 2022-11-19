Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.55. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 598,195 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.20 million. Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

