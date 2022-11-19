Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.24

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.24 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.41 ($0.06). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 211,519 shares trading hands.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £57.02 million and a P/E ratio of 113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.23.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

