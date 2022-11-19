Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. 9,431,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,819,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

