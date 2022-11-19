Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.52. Approximately 3,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 51,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.51 million and a P/E ratio of 50.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.56.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

