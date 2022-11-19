Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) & Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Head to Head Contrast

Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Valens’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Development Group $89.49 million 0.11 -$49.19 million N/A N/A Valens $62.37 million 2.13 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.33

Valens has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Happiness Development Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Happiness Development Group and Valens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valens has a consensus price target of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 147.48%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valens is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Valens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74%

Summary

Valens beats Happiness Development Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

