Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €70.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($273.20) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($231.96) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($231.96) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Hypoport Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €115.00 ($118.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €182.33. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €72.55 ($74.79) and a 52-week high of €553.00 ($570.10). The firm has a market cap of $724.89 million and a PE ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
