Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 211,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 6,806.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.76% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $583,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

AAWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.