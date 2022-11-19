Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 238,241 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 200.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,241 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in XPeng were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,776,000 after acquiring an additional 378,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in XPeng by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 326,175 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in XPeng by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 975,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in XPeng by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

