Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 673,100 KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 673,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of KT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KT during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 57.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of KT by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

KT Stock Performance

KT stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

