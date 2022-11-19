Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

