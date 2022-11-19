Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $13 Million Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 663.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.40% of James River Group worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in James River Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,208 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In other James River Group news, Director Kirstin Gould purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,026.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $903.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.58%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

