Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3,139.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,948 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $256.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

