Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $8.66 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 162,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,337,000 after acquiring an additional 190,487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $173.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

