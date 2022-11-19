Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $9.59 Million in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 543,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.51% of Flywire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flywire by 433.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Flywire by 39.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,065,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,827. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.44. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

