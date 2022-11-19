Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 713,900 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 713,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.63% of Constellium worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 359.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.94. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

