Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 370,690 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,690 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.24.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

