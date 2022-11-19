Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $11.81 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of ZTO Express (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $61,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

ZTO opened at $21.90 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

