Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $11.81 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of ZTO Express (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $61,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.3 %
ZTO opened at $21.90 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
