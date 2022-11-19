Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $12.81 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 863,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,807,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.78% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

