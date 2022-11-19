HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.00.

NYSE:HEI opened at $163.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. HEICO has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $165.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.96.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,460,000 after buying an additional 199,232 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in HEICO by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in HEICO by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

