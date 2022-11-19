Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 116,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,183,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 77,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.