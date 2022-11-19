Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $264.71

Shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.71 ($3.11) and traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.08). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.14), with a volume of 137,888 shares.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 264.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.30. The company has a market capitalization of £411.61 million and a PE ratio of 5,300.00.

Henderson Far East Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.00%.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

