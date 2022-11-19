Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.11 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00024704 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $150.08 million and $521,367.14 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.10905772 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $511,236.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

