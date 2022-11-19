HI Price Hits $0.0417 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, HI has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $115.36 million and $888,557.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,664.18 or 1.00001628 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010713 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021357 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00237606 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, "HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/."

