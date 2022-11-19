HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $115.88 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $115.88 million and approximately $925,236.83 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,647.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010724 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00237524 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04183815 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $942,082.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

