Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. Hillenbrand also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.10-4.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $48.77 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 56.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

