Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HIMS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

HIMS stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock worth $454,401. 35.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 41.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 61.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

