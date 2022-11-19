HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

HireQuest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HireQuest by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HireQuest by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in HireQuest by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HQI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

