HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
HireQuest has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.
HireQuest Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $23.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HQI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
About HireQuest
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.
