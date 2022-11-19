HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock Price Up 11.4%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) rose 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 19,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 20,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

HireQuest Stock Up 11.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

HireQuest Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

