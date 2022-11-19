HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock Price Up 11.4%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) rose 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 19,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 20,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
HireQuest Stock Up 11.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireQuest (HQI)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.