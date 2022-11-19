HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General Purchases 78,353 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,274,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,886,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00.

HireRight Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HireRight by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

HRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded HireRight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.