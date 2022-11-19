HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Purchases $3,888,000.00 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 400,000 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,119,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,765,408.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73.

NYSE:HRT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 426,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,135. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRT. Barclays cut HireRight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HireRight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HireRight by 36.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

