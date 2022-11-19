holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0841

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $33.05 million and approximately $315,226.59 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, holoride has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.03 or 0.07268843 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00034679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000293 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.08472792 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $357,304.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.