Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HD. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $313.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,859. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

