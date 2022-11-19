home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Down 0.2%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €7.45 ($7.68) and last traded at €7.45 ($7.68). Approximately 394,113 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.47 ($7.70).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($7.73) target price on shares of home24 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.47.

About home24

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

