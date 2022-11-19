home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Down 0.2%

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

home24 SE (ETR:H24Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €7.45 ($7.68) and last traded at €7.45 ($7.68). Approximately 394,113 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.47 ($7.70).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($7.73) target price on shares of home24 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

home24 Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.47.

About home24

(Get Rating)

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.